Marijuana lollipops land 2 Naples men in jail
Cape Coral police say two men arguing and waving a gun in a downtown parking lot caught their attention - but it was the lollipops they were eating that looked a bit suspicious. It was 2 a.m. Thursday when police found Victor Fernandez Jr. and Ryan Godcharles, both of Naples, in the parking lot of Dixie Roadhouse on SE 47th Terrace.
