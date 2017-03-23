Lehigh Acres man charged with falsify...

Lehigh Acres man charged with falsifying veteran's document

A Lehigh Acres man has been charged after deputies say he claimed to have forged an Army document to state he received several honors, including a special designation on his driver's license. The investigation into Ottenwalder began in January after deputies responded to a home in Lehigh Acres, where Ottenwalder was located as a wanted person.

