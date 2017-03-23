Lehigh Acres man charged with falsifying veteran's document
A Lehigh Acres man has been charged after deputies say he claimed to have forged an Army document to state he received several honors, including a special designation on his driver's license. The investigation into Ottenwalder began in January after deputies responded to a home in Lehigh Acres, where Ottenwalder was located as a wanted person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech
|11 hr
|Happier abroad
|1
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|23 hr
|Bar man
|1
|Shells
|Wed
|Ice Man
|4
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC