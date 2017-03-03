Lee County man accused of posing as doctor
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a doctor after a Crime Stoppers complaint, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|23 hr
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Feb 28
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC