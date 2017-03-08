Koogler Homes completes custom estate in The Hermitage
Luxury custom homebuilder Don Koogler, president of Koogler Homes, recently completed the Bluefin Bay estate home in The Hermitage community in the southwest section of Cape Coral. The 8,515-total-square-foot private residence with four bedrooms, five baths and two half baths features an array of custom finishes crafted by hand.
