Kiwanians to hold Kids' Fishing Derby
Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral, the event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape Coral Yacht Club fishing pier. The derby is open to all youths between the ages of 5 and 15. At the end of the derby, awards will be handed out for the smallest fish caught, for the biggest fish caught and for the most fish caught.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Floridian
|24
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|10 hr
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|packerted
|49
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Mar 26
|Ice Man
|13
|Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16)
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|3
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC