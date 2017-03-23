Impact fee deferral incentive a ...
The elected board voted to defer $1 million in road and utility impact fees for a 320-unit apartment complex to be built at Pine Island Road and Northeast 24th Avenue. The agreement gives Aileron Capital Management, the developers of the Uptown at Liberty Park apartment complex project, a three-year deferment.
