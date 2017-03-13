Household Chemical Waste Collection t...

Household Chemical Waste Collection this Saturday in Cape

Lee County Solid Waste will hold a House-hold Chemical Waste Collection Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works Annex, 1800 Everest Parkway, in Cape Coral. Residents can drop off such items as drain cleaners, pesticides, pool chemicals, liquid paints and thinners, fluorescent tubes, car and boat batteries, flares and ammunition, automotive fluids, propane gas tanks and polishes/paint strippers.

