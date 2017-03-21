Heavy smoke, fog on Palm Beach Boulev...

Heavy smoke, fog on Palm Beach Boulevard at I-75

9 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to use caution along Palm Beach Boulevard near I-75 as there is a mixture of heavy smoke and fog filling the air, causing visibility issues. DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam.

Cape Coral, FL

