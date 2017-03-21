Heavy smoke, fog on Palm Beach Boulevard at I-75
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to use caution along Palm Beach Boulevard near I-75 as there is a mixture of heavy smoke and fog filling the air, causing visibility issues. DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shells
|4 hr
|Ice Man
|4
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Mar 18
|Ice Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC