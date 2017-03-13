Harry F. "Mac" McConnell of Cape Coral, Florida was born on December 20, 1927 in College Park, Georgia and passed away at Hope Hospice at the age of 89. Mac is survived by his wife, Robbie Howes; children Jeff McConnell , Carol Young, Debra McConnell, Tracey Farrell, Kelley Fadorka, Kristin Sax and Robin McConnell; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his stepdaughters Beth Moff and Jennifer Ryan . A Celebration of Life for Mac will take place inside the Chapel located at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, 936-0555 on Monday, April 10, 2017.

