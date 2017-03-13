Harry F "Mac" McConnell

Harry F "Mac" McConnell

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Harry F. "Mac" McConnell of Cape Coral, Florida was born on December 20, 1927 in College Park, Georgia and passed away at Hope Hospice at the age of 89. Mac is survived by his wife, Robbie Howes; children Jeff McConnell , Carol Young, Debra McConnell, Tracey Farrell, Kelley Fadorka, Kristin Sax and Robin McConnell; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his stepdaughters Beth Moff and Jennifer Ryan . A Celebration of Life for Mac will take place inside the Chapel located at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, 936-0555 on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul... 10 hr Tommy 1
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 22 hr Slow dancer 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires 23 hr Not happy 1
News Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09) Wed Randy 29
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC