Half-court basketball shot promotion to give Kia buyers a chance to purchase comped

Fuccillo Kia of Cape Coral will conclude its March Kia Mania with half-court shot contest Friday, giving customers who bought or leased a new car a chance to get it for free. Billy Fuccillo, owner of Fuccillo Automotive Group, will give buyers who purchased or leased a new Kia at the Cape location the chance to have Fuccillo Kia pay off the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.