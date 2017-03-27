Generous Cape: Doherty earns Tabor Award
Michel Doherty has spent the last 35 years helping to make Cape Coral a better place to live, work and play through her tireless efforts in volunteerism. Thursday, at the Generous Cape Reception at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Doherty earned yet one more accolade by being honored with the Elmer Tabor Generosity Award, given to someone known for their years of service to the community, generosity with their time and treasure, leadership and inspiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|packerted
|49
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Mar 26
|Ice Man
|13
|Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16)
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|3
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|14
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC