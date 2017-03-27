Generous Cape: Doherty earns Tabor Award

Michel Doherty has spent the last 35 years helping to make Cape Coral a better place to live, work and play through her tireless efforts in volunteerism. Thursday, at the Generous Cape Reception at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Doherty earned yet one more accolade by being honored with the Elmer Tabor Generosity Award, given to someone known for their years of service to the community, generosity with their time and treasure, leadership and inspiration.

