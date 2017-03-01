Gathering of Giants March 11-12

The 2017 Cape Coral R/Seahawks Gathering of Giants air show will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at Seahawks Field on Wilmington Parkway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.