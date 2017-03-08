Florida couple faces new charges in n...

Florida couple faces new charges in northwest Alabama related to child sex abuse

Wednesday

A man and woman who used to live in north Alabama now face hundreds of additional charges of child abuse and sexual abuse. This, after they were arrested on a slew of similar charges last year in Cape Coral, Florida.

Cape Coral, FL

