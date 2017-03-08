Florence police charge ex-residents w...

Florence police charge ex-residents with 700 abuse counts

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Florida couple was charged Wednesday with 700 counts of child abuse, sexual abuse and other crimes against 11 children they adopted or fostered for seven years while living in Alabama. Florence Police detective Sgt.

