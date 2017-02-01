Farmers markets for April 1-2, 2017 i...

Farmers markets for April 1-2, 2017 in SWFL

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: FOX 4 Now

Looking to get some locally grown fruits and vegetables? Check out some of the area's farmers market the weekend of April 1st. Some of the farmers markets across Southwest Florida are seasonal, but some are around all year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX 4 Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH 22 hr Drive right or go... 1
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Sun Jeff Mathews 18
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Fri Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC