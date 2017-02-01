Farmers markets for April 1-2, 2017 in SWFL
Looking to get some locally grown fruits and vegetables? Check out some of the area's farmers market the weekend of April 1st. Some of the farmers markets across Southwest Florida are seasonal, but some are around all year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX 4 Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|22 hr
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Jeff Mathews
|18
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|packerted
|49
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC