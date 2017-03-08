Embrace the Cape's heritage; lis...
After reading "Lies that Came True," a recollection of the early development of Cape Coral, and listening to my neighbors and friends; I have some advice for Cape Coral's City Council, Mayor, City Manager and future candidates. The Rosen brothers gave their buyers what they wanted: water access, the Yacht Club, the golf course, the Rose Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Foot
|4
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Vicky
|44
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|10
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|11
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Mar 5
|Sally kay
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC