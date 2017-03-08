Downtowner opens third location, this one downtown
It only made sense for Downtowner Car Wash to open a location that was actually downtown, which it did at the start of the year. The location at 1707 Cape Coral Parkway is the most ambitious yet, with 1.3 acres next to Ford's Garage jam-packed with whatever car cleaning options a person could ask for.
