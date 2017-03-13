County surplus could revitalize North Fort Myers, commissioner says
The county's reserve fund is expected to have around $100 million in reserves, well over the $80 million goal set by commissioners. Commissioner Brian Hamman thinks some of that money should go towards revitalizing North Fort Myers.
