Council mulls impact fee deferment for 'workforce housing'
A proposal proponents say would make home ownership more affordable to lower-income workers got a preliminary nod by Cape Coral City Council Monday. Council agreed at Monday's special workshop meeting to support the concept of deferring city impact fees for a pilot program of single family homes to help meet a need for affordable workforce housing.
