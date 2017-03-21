Council considering purchasing property to create city reservoir
The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel helping solve Cape Coral's water shortages during dry season just might be within reach after all. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson informed City Council Monday night of a plan to acquire 1,030 acres of aggregate mining property on U.S. 41 to use as a reservoir capable of doubling the city's reuse water from its 300 miles of freshwater canals for irrigation purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shells
|6 hr
|snowbird7570
|3
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Mar 18
|Ice Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC