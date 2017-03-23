Coast Guard asks public to help ident...

Coast Guard asks public to help identify Cape callers making hoax calls

For the past year, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watch standers have received a steady stream of suspected or confirmed hoax radio calls along the Gulf Coast with the majority of the calls coming from within the Cape Coral area, officials said Friday. The calls were made on VHF-FM marine band channel 16, a channel designated only for hailing and distress calls.

