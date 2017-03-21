City Council OKs emergency purchase o...

City Council OKs emergency purchase orders

At Monday's meeting, City Council readily approved two emergency purchase orders for Public Works to replace its grapple truck and the Utilities Department to hire Quality Enterprises to make repairs to two failing weirs in Northwest Cape. The grapple truck, which had a critical breakdown last week, can not be repaired and is used daily by crews removing waste and horticultural debris from city streets and public property.

