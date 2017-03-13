Charter school authority explores expansion
An expansion of Christa McAuliffe Elementary School could have serious ramifications in regards to traffic cafeteria space and the need for further expansion into other areas. That is the conclusion the Cape Coral Charter School Authority came to during its board meeting this week at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul...
|Thu
|Tommy
|1
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Wed
|Slow dancer
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Wed
|Not happy
|1
|Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Randy
|29
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Mar 9
|Foot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC