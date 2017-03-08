'Cautiously optimistic:' Land swap concept brings hope

A group working to see the old golf course acreage retain its parks and recreation designation are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a land swap now in the research stage by city staff. Cape Coral City Manager John Szerlag has ordered an appraisal to determine whether it would be feasible to propose some sort of land swap for the 175-acre site off Palm Tree Boulevard where a national home builder proposes to construct 500 homes.

