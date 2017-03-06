Cape seeks appraisal to determine feasibility of land swap for old golf course site
Cape Coral residents protesting a proposed land use change for the old golf course may have a glimmer of hope in their quest to see the acreage keep its "parks and recreation" designation. In response to another public plea for more "green space," City Manager John Szerlag told those attending Monday's City Council meeting he has ordered an appraisal to determine whether is would be feasible to propose some sort of land swap for the 175-acre site off Palm Tree Boulevard where a national home builder proposes to construct 500 homes.
