Cape officials look at land swap for Golf Club property

Cape Coral city leaders are trying to figure out if they can trade land the city owns for the old golf course land on Palm Tree Boulevard. City Manager John Szerlag said at a council meeting that appraisers are working to put a price on 300 acres of land in northwest Cape.

