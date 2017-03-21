Cape mayoral race wide open with Sawicki's withdrawal
With current Mayor Marni Sawicki announcing she will not seek re-election, the top spot in Southwest Florida's largest city is wide open. "I think the batch of people you have this year are probably among the best we've seen in a long time," said former Cape Coral Mayor Eric Feichthaler.
