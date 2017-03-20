Cape mayor announces she will not seek re-election
Sawicki wrote on Facebook that while she is proud of the city's accomplishments, with her children now in college she will focus her efforts on her business once her current term ends. Her statement, in full, reads: "People still ask me what inspired me to run for mayor of the 10th largest city in Floridaand my response is, and always will be, "I knew I could make a difference".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Sun
|clyde
|3
|Shells
|Sun
|snowbird7570
|1
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Sat
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Sat
|Ice Man
|1
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Hunter02
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC