Cape mayor announces she will not seek re-election

Sawicki wrote on Facebook that while she is proud of the city's accomplishments, with her children now in college she will focus her efforts on her business once her current term ends. Her statement, in full, reads: "People still ask me what inspired me to run for mayor of the 10th largest city in Floridaand my response is, and always will be, "I knew I could make a difference".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.