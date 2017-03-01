Cape eyeing zoning changes to allow f...

Cape eyeing zoning changes to allow for recreational options

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NBC2 News

The City of Cape Coral is considering amending single and multi-family zoning districts to allow additional uses, like recreational activities to be built. "I think rezoning depending on where it is and what's going on is a great possibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 1 hr Joan Polito 43
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Tue Prince John 13
College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke! Tue Tommy 2
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Tue Dating scene 5
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16) Feb 25 heartroot 11
Review; Big "O" Amusements Feb 25 Zipper King 2
Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree... Feb 24 FBI Warning 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC