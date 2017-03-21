Cape developer asks for delay in impact fees
Cape Coral's City Council is deciding if they will give a developer a temporary pass on $1 million in impact fees. The developer of Liberty Park, a new apartment and shopping plaza planned for Pine Island Road, asked the city if it could pay part of its impact fees later, rather than up front.
