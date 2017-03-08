Cape Coral women share close call wit...

Cape Coral women share close call with fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The state fire marshal is still working to determine what caused a dangerous brush fire in Cape Coral over the weekend. Jo Hills and Kathee Riera live in a duplex on SE 24th Ave. They barely escaped Saturday night's five-acre fire and their homes were saved, thanks to the fast actions of police and firefighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 21 hr Wonder Why 10
Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16) Tue Wonder Why 11
News Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ... Tue Wonder Why 1
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... Mar 6 Dangerous woman w... 1
thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12) Mar 5 AJS 42
Pine island lane Mar 5 Sally kay 1
Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09) Mar 5 Chris Siford 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC