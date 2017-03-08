Cape Coral women share close call with fire
The state fire marshal is still working to determine what caused a dangerous brush fire in Cape Coral over the weekend. Jo Hills and Kathee Riera live in a duplex on SE 24th Ave. They barely escaped Saturday night's five-acre fire and their homes were saved, thanks to the fast actions of police and firefighters.
