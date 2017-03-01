Cape Coral woman claims top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

Sharon Halek poses with her oversized check after claiming a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Sharon Halek, 60, of Cape Coral, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

