Cape Coral Sam's Club wins company's top honor
Sam's Club, one of the nation's largest retailers, recently announced its Cape Coral club has been selected as the company's "Club of the Year." Each year the company selects one club to receive the top honor based on a number of key factors such as overall performance, associate engagement, member experience reviews, and community involvement.
