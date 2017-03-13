Cape Coral residents prepare for more...

Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Monday Mar 13, titled Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Dry conditions helped flames burn five acres of land just behind SE 24th Avenue more than a week ago. The fire burned just feet away from homes, catching those families off guard and forcing them to leave their homes with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

Not happy

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Yesterday
Probably carelessly tossed lit cigarettes! It ought to be totally illegal to smoke and have posession of any tobacco products in the State of Florida!
Cape Coral, FL

