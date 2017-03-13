Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Monday Mar 13, titled Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
Dry conditions helped flames burn five acres of land just behind SE 24th Avenue more than a week ago. The fire burned just feet away from homes, catching those families off guard and forcing them to leave their homes with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
|
#1 Yesterday
Probably carelessly tossed lit cigarettes! It ought to be totally illegal to smoke and have posession of any tobacco products in the State of Florida!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul...
|13 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Wed
|Slow dancer
|4
|Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Randy
|29
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Mar 9
|Foot
|4
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC