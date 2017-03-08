Cape Coral residents anxious for Bimi...

Cape Coral residents anxious for Bimini Basin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A development years in the making is moving closer to reality. Consultants for the city of Cape Coral want residents' input on Bimini Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boy lover site (Oct '09) 9 hr Foot 4
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Wed Vicky 44
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Tue Wonder Why 10
Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16) Mar 7 Wonder Why 11
News Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ... Mar 7 Wonder Why 1
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... Mar 6 Dangerous woman w... 1
Pine island lane Mar 5 Sally kay 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC