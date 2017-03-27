Cape Coral ponders $63M project for bikes, pedestrians
The City of Cape Coral is looking to make roads safer for bikers and pedestrians, and your tax dollars at the gas pump could help pay for the multi-million dollar project. The city is looking at ways to pay for the Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan that's aimed at making the city safer for both cyclists and walkers.
