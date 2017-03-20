Cape Coral may donate lots for afford...

Cape Coral may donate lots for affordable housing

Friday Mar 17

Officials are eyeing three lots of land, one each on Nicholas Parkway West, Southeast 7th Place, and NE Van Loon Lane. The lots would go to the non-profit Cape Coral Housing Development Corporation to build homes on.

