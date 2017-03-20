Cape Coral may donate lots for affordable housing
Officials are eyeing three lots of land, one each on Nicholas Parkway West, Southeast 7th Place, and NE Van Loon Lane. The lots would go to the non-profit Cape Coral Housing Development Corporation to build homes on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
