Cape Coral looking to buy land to sav...

Cape Coral looking to buy land to save water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Reps from the city are in Tallahassee trying to get $2.5 million from the state to buy about 1,000 acres of land in the Cape to hold water. The City is eyeing land in the northeast, central Cape, and west of Burnt Store Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul... Thu Tommy 1
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Wed Slow dancer 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Wed Not happy 1
News Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09) Wed Randy 29
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
Boy lover site (Oct '09) Mar 9 Foot 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC