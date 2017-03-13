Cape Coral looking to buy land to save water
Reps from the city are in Tallahassee trying to get $2.5 million from the state to buy about 1,000 acres of land in the Cape to hold water. The City is eyeing land in the northeast, central Cape, and west of Burnt Store Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
