Cape Coral Community Foundation to host Generous Cape Reception

To cultivate community pride and generate a spirit of generosity, the Cape Coral Community Foundation will host the Generous Cape Reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Cape Coral Yacht Club at 5819 Driftwood Parkway. The celebratory evening will recognize fund holders, donors, legacy society members and pay tribute to outgoing board members.

