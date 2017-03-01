Cape Coral Animal Shelter fundraiser: - Shelter House Rock' to benefit building fund
The Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery is again hosting its Decades Party to benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, the first no-kill shelter in the city. The third Annual Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950's "Shelter House Rock" will take place on March 11 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the distillery.
