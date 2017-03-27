Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan mo...

Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan moves forward

Once its final version is approved by the Cape Coral City Council, staff will move to implement its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan over the next 20 years, at least. The plan was presented Monday at Council's special workshop meeting at City Hall.

