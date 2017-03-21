65,000+ child porn files send Cape man to prison
A 41-year-old Cape Coral man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. After the FBI downloaded the content directly from Joseph Spradlin's computer over a peer-to-peer network, a search warrant for his home was obtained.
