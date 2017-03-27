5 things to know for Wednesday, March 29

5 things to know for Wednesday, March 29

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NBC2 News

Religious leaders in Fort Myers have asked city leaders to publicly commit to fulfilling the recommendations of a recent audit of the police department and do a better job solving murders. Chief Derrick Diggs and City Manager Saeed Kazemi were on hand Tuesday at the interfaith discussion at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 59 min Youdy Gorshi 15
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) 18 hr Floridian 24
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Thu Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Thu packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Mar 26 Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) Mar 26 Prince John 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at March 31 at 4:32AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC