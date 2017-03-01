5 things to know for Wednesday, March 1
President Donald Trump sought to shift his tone Tuesday during his first address to Congress, striking notes of inspiration and common national purpose and leaving behind the darker aspects of his speeches at the inauguration and the RNC. Federal agents are cracking down on an immigrant smuggling operation in Naples.
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Tue
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Tue
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
