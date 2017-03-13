2 malnourished horses lead to North P...

2 malnourished horses lead to North Port owner's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NBC2 News

A North Port man was arrested Thursday after finding that he was severely negligent in caring for the health and wellbeing of his two horses. William Dufresne, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of confinement of an animal without food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Sun J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Sun Party man 1
Boy lover site (Oct '09) Mar 9 Foot 4
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Mar 7 Wonder Why 10
Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16) Mar 7 Wonder Why 11
News Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ... Mar 7 Wonder Why 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC