Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Cape Coral
Cape Coral Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon. At the same time, a 2015 silver Toyota Sienna van was going west on Veterans Parkway East approaching the Santa Barbara Boulevard intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sat
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Sat
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Feb 23
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 23
|San
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC