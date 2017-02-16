Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s S...

Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock' fundraiser March 11

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The annual "Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock" fundraiser for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be held Saturday, March 11, from 7-11 p.m., at the Wicked Dolphin Distillery, at 131 S.W. 3rd St., in Cape Coral. This 1950s themed event will be a night of costumes, cocktails, food, music, dancing, contests, live and silent auctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) 8 hr Spitfire 38
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 13 hr Bill 2
Dek Bar may be hiring. Wed King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC