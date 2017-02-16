Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock' fundraiser March 11
The annual "Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock" fundraiser for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be held Saturday, March 11, from 7-11 p.m., at the Wicked Dolphin Distillery, at 131 S.W. 3rd St., in Cape Coral. This 1950s themed event will be a night of costumes, cocktails, food, music, dancing, contests, live and silent auctions.
