Who is running our government?

Who is running our government?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

As an attorney, I have grown tired of folks quoting Shakespeare's Dick the Butcher in Henry VI, Part II: '"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers." On Dec. 12, 2016, the City Council of Cape Coral voted to annex six lots located in Matlacha, Lee County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Kat and bubby 15 hr Zeppy 3
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Thu Party man 10
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Wed Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Wed Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 7 Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC