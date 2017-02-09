Verizon will now come to your house t...

Verizon will now come to your house to fix your broken screen

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

With the new service, customers with a broken phone screen can bring the phone to a local service center or request a 'house call' from a Verizon technician. Verizon says that the same-day house call service is available at locations in 34 states, Virginia and Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 44 min Party man 10
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Wed Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Wed Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Tue Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC