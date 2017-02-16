Valentines' Valentine

Valentines' Valentine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

A Cape Coral couple's Valentine's Day hat trick surely topped any exchange of candy, flowers or jewelry Tuesday. Little Amelia Ryan Valentine made her arrival at 2:12 p.m., all pink-cheeked and weighing in at 6 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 1 hr Bill 2
Dek Bar may be hiring. Wed King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC