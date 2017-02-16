Valentines' Valentine
A Cape Coral couple's Valentine's Day hat trick surely topped any exchange of candy, flowers or jewelry Tuesday. Little Amelia Ryan Valentine made her arrival at 2:12 p.m., all pink-cheeked and weighing in at 6 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces.
